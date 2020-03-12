|
|
Mrs. Margaret M. 'Peg' (Forster) Logue, of Waltham, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Maristhill Nursing Home following a period of declining health. She was 91. Peg was born in Waltham on July 21, 1928 to the late Alphonsus J. and Helen G. (Drew) Forster. She was a graduate of Saint Marys High School in Waltham and until her retirement worked for WIC Insurance in Waltham. Before that she helped to open the Waltham Hospital Credit Union where shed worked for several years. In 1955 she married Ed Logue and the pair made Waltham their lifelong home. Of all of the wonderful things life had given her, among her favorite was the gift of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for the affectionate nickname she called her loved ones and friends . . . Dolly . . . and always welcomed visits with a hug and a radiant smile. Peg was the consummate cheerleader and supporter for all of the important events in the lives her family . . . whether it was at the football field, at plays and shows at school, or at the shack at Nipper Maher. The beloved wife of the late Edward C. Logue, Sr., she leaves her children, Edward C. Logue, Jr. (Susan) of Waltham, William J. Logue (Debra) of Concord , Judith E. Keough (Michael), Janet M. Monaghan (Michael), Suzanne DiStasio (Mark) and John J. Logue (Pamela), all of Waltham; her daughter-in-law, Marcine Logue of Waltham; her sister, Elizabeth A. Farquharson (Richard) of Franklin; nineteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Peg was also the mother of the late Paul J. Logue and sister of the late Rev. Msgr. William J. Forster and Helen D. McDonald. Family and friends will honor and remember Peg's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, March 12th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online please visit www.JoyceFuneral Home.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020