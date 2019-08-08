|
|
Marguerite K. (Thompson) Sally McIntyre, passed away peacefully at the Stanley R. Tippett House in Needham on July 13th, 2019 with family members at her bedside. She leaves her husband of 60 years Bruce McIntyre, four children, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a brother, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Sally, a graduate of Waltham High School was a secretary at Raytheon and a supervisor at Bay Banks. She volunteered as a remembrance chairperson at St. Bernard and a lunch lady at Franklin Elementary School. She was an enthusiastic craftsperson and created many beautiful works. There will be a Memorial Mass at Our Ladys in Newton on Saturday, August 17th at 10:30 a.m. For further details please go to www.mackinnonfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Stanley R.Tippett House via website at www.vnacare.org/donors.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019