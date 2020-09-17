Mrs. Marguerite M. "Peggy" (Garrigan) Doherty, of Waltham, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020 peacefully in her home. She was 92 years old. Peg was born in Waltham on July 13, 1928 to the late William and Mary (Hughes) Garrigan. She was a 1946 graduate of Saint Mary's High School and a lifelong Waltham resident. On March 31, 1951 she married World War II vet and the love of her life, Bernard J. "Red" Doherty in Saint Mary's Church on School Street. The two shared sixty-six happy years together until his death on May 14, 2017. She worked as a bookkeeper at Sterling Fiber in Waltham after high school but left to raise her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and her love doubled with the welcoming of each new grandchild and great-grandchild. Her heart was full and all was right with the world when they were around. With their family, she and Red made many happy summer memories in Hamp ton and Seabrook, New Hampshire. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Red, she is reunited in Heaven with her siblings, the late William, Edward, and Joseph Garrigan and Betty Garrigan Bonfiglio. She leaves her children, Eileen Mahoney (Timothy) of Hampstead, New Hampshire, Martha Wheaton (Stephen) of Waltham, and Sheila Doherty Morris of Waltham; her grandchildren, Timothy Mahoney (Beth), Maureen Flannery (Jay), Paul Wheaton (Chloe), Laura O'Brien (Frank), Stephanie Ellard (Daniel), Kathleen Earls (Enda), Kenneth Morris (Olivia Romano), and Neil Morris; her great-grandchildren, Abby, Andrew, Erin, Kelly, Stephen, Charlie, Frankie, Nora, Marty, Addison, Amelia, Anna, and Tessa and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Peggy also leaves her dedicated caregivers, Kathleen, Siobhan, Julie, Bridget, Mary Ann and Carmel to whom her family will be forever grateful for their kind, gentle and loving care. Her Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham on Tuesday, September 15th. Burial was private. Memorial donations may be made to the National Eczema Association, 505 San Marin Drive Suite B300, Novato, CA 94945 or at www.nationaleczema.org
