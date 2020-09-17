1/1
Marguerite M. Doherty
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Marguerite M. "Peggy" (Garrigan) Doherty, of Waltham, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020 peacefully in her home. She was 92 years old. Peg was born in Waltham on July 13, 1928 to the late William and Mary (Hughes) Garrigan. She was a 1946 graduate of Saint Mary's High School and a lifelong Waltham resident. On March 31, 1951 she married World War II vet and the love of her life, Bernard J. "Red" Doherty in Saint Mary's Church on School Street. The two shared sixty-six happy years together until his death on May 14, 2017. She worked as a bookkeeper at Sterling Fiber in Waltham after high school but left to raise her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and her love doubled with the welcoming of each new grandchild and great-grandchild. Her heart was full and all was right with the world when they were around. With their family, she and Red made many happy summer memories in Hamp ton and Seabrook, New Hampshire. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Red, she is reunited in Heaven with her siblings, the late William, Edward, and Joseph Garrigan and Betty Garrigan Bonfiglio. She leaves her children, Eileen Mahoney (Timothy) of Hampstead, New Hampshire, Martha Wheaton (Stephen) of Waltham, and Sheila Doherty Morris of Waltham; her grandchildren, Timothy Mahoney (Beth), Maureen Flannery (Jay), Paul Wheaton (Chloe), Laura O'Brien (Frank), Stephanie Ellard (Daniel), Kathleen Earls (Enda), Kenneth Morris (Olivia Romano), and Neil Morris; her great-grandchildren, Abby, Andrew, Erin, Kelly, Stephen, Charlie, Frankie, Nora, Marty, Addison, Amelia, Anna, and Tessa and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Peggy also leaves her dedicated caregivers, Kathleen, Siobhan, Julie, Bridget, Mary Ann and Carmel to whom her family will be forever grateful for their kind, gentle and loving care. Her Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham on Tuesday, September 15th. Burial was private. Memorial donations may be made to the National Eczema Association, 505 San Marin Drive Suite B300, Novato, CA 94945 or at www.nationaleczema.org To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joyce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 15, 2020
Dear Eileen, Martha, Sheila and entire family,
Please accept our love & prayers for the loss of Peggy, I know she is so happy to be with Red. I have wonderful memories of your Mom! 60 years ago, I got to stay with your family when my brother Bob was born! The "Knitter's Club" is now complete...I can hear them all now!! Cappy & I were able to spend time with them here in Florida, Seabrook & at family functions.
May God Bless all of you with His comfort & peace.
With love, Kathy
Kathy (Byron) DallaCosta
Family Friend
September 14, 2020
Dear Martha & Steve, Eileen & Tim, & Sheila & all the extended family members, So very sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother & friend to so many, Peggy Doherty. She was always a total peach, and without question, one of the genuinely sweetest people we ever had the pleasure of meeting. You were all very fortunate to have had all the precious time you got to spend with Peggy & the love of her life Red. Two of the very best & none better. No doubt they're back together & in the very best of hands looking down with much pride & joy at the beautiful legacy they left behind.....to meet again someday. Love, Jimmy & Deb Auld
James Auld
Friend
September 14, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to all of your family. A family that is a wonderful tribute to Peggy and all that she nurtured over the years to bring about such a loving legacy of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Pat Aucoin
Friend
September 11, 2020
I am so so sorry for your loss prayers for the entire family during this difficult time. God Bless
Mary Moran
Family Friend
September 13, 2020
Sheila so sorry for your loss. I had a lot of laughs with your Mom.
Bob McCarthy
Friend
September 12, 2020
May Aunt Peggy rest peacefully now that she is reunited with Uncle Red in Heaven.
Condolences and love to family. Memories will heal your sorrow. Love you all,
JoannryB
JOANN DOHERTY
Family
September 12, 2020
Rest In Peace Peggy such a lovely lady a pleasure to have known her. Condolences to Martha, Shelia and Eileen and all the extended family on your loss.
Siobhan Mc Comiskey
Mother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved