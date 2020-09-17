Dear Martha & Steve, Eileen & Tim, & Sheila & all the extended family members, So very sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother & friend to so many, Peggy Doherty. She was always a total peach, and without question, one of the genuinely sweetest people we ever had the pleasure of meeting. You were all very fortunate to have had all the precious time you got to spend with Peggy & the love of her life Red. Two of the very best & none better. No doubt they're back together & in the very best of hands looking down with much pride & joy at the beautiful legacy they left behind.....to meet again someday. Love, Jimmy & Deb Auld

James Auld

Friend