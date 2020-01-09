|
|
Mrs. Marie A. (Woodward) Baxter, of Ossipee, New Hampshire, formerly of Waltham died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Oakdale Nursing Home in West Boylston. She was 89. Marie was born and raised in Waltham and had worked at the Polaroid Corporation until her retirement. Before that she worked for a number of years for the B.F. Goodrich Company. In 1996 she and her late husband, Fred, moved to Kissimmee, Florida where they spent many happy winters before Marie moved back to their summer residence in Ossipee after Freds death in 2015. Marie was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Rose Caurena (Gosselin) Woodward and step-daughter of the late Albert Dufromont. She leaves her children, Marie A. Salig (Ronald) of Grafton, Patricia A. Baxter (Steve Reardon) of Bethlehem, New Hampshire, Kevin A. Baxter (late Daisy) of Dracut and Elizabeth A. Ferrick (Thomas) of Westminster; her grandchildren, Jeremy and Eric Salig, Ross and Rachel Baxter and Alicia and Elayna Ferrick; her siblings, Charles Eddie Dufromont of Watertown, Dolores Manory of Utah and Gerard Dufromont of Waltham and many nieces and nephews. Marie was also the mother of the late Frederick G. Baxter, Jr. and a sister of the late Alice Merritt and Robert Dufromont. Family and friends will honor and remember Maries life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, January 9th from 6 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Marys Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020