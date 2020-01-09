Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
Calvary Cemetery
250 High Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie A. Baxter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie A. Baxter Obituary
Mrs. Marie A. (Woodward) Baxter, of Ossipee, New Hampshire, formerly of Waltham died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Oakdale Nursing Home in West Boylston. She was 89. Marie was born and raised in Waltham and had worked at the Polaroid Corporation until her retirement. Before that she worked for a number of years for the B.F. Goodrich Company. In 1996 she and her late husband, Fred, moved to Kissimmee, Florida where they spent many happy winters before Marie moved back to their summer residence in Ossipee after Freds death in 2015. Marie was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Rose Caurena (Gosselin) Woodward and step-daughter of the late Albert Dufromont. She leaves her children, Marie A. Salig (Ronald) of Grafton, Patricia A. Baxter (Steve Reardon) of Bethlehem, New Hampshire, Kevin A. Baxter (late Daisy) of Dracut and Elizabeth A. Ferrick (Thomas) of Westminster; her grandchildren, Jeremy and Eric Salig, Ross and Rachel Baxter and Alicia and Elayna Ferrick; her siblings, Charles Eddie Dufromont of Watertown, Dolores Manory of Utah and Gerard Dufromont of Waltham and many nieces and nephews. Marie was also the mother of the late Frederick G. Baxter, Jr. and a sister of the late Alice Merritt and Robert Dufromont. Family and friends will honor and remember Maries life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, January 9th from 6 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Marys Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -