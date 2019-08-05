|
Mrs. Marie A. (Bartsch) (MacDonald) Ray, of Waltham, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home. She was 89. Marie was born in Boston on February 13, 1930, a daughter of the late Paul and Alice (Dailey) Bartsch, and was raised in West Roxbury and in Jamaica Plain. She lived in Ormond Beach, Florida before moving to Waltham thirty years ago where she was an active member of Our Lady's Parish and a CCD teacher in the religious education program. Marie lived a simple, virtuous life and her greatest joy came from her family, faith and friendships. Marie was the wife of the late William G. MacDonald and the late Flori "Larry" Ray and mother of the late Kevin W. MacDonald and Paul R. MacDonald. She leaves her children, Lawrence M. Ray of Searsport, Maine, Denise A. Della Selva (Robert) of Mendon, Elaine M. Alden (Daniel) of Waltham, Richard L. Ray (Janet) of Cumberland, Rhode Island and William J. MacDonald (Carla) of Charlestown, New Hampshire; her daughters in law, Laraine MacDonald and Diane MacDonald, both of Franklin; sixteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass was celebrate on Tuesday, July 30th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019