Marie A. (DiMurro) Sabetti of Waltham, passed away peacefully early Monday morning September 16th, 2019 at the Cornerstone Assisted Living in Milford at the age of 92. Born on August 11, 1927; daughter of the late Francis and Annette (Pezzella) DiMurro, Marie was a lifelong resident of Waltham. Marie graduated from Waltham High School and had been employed as a Real Estate Agent in Waltham and a School Crossing Guard for the City of Waltham. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years Joseph J. Sabetti in 2018. Marie is survived by her devoted & loving daughters, Patricia Oliff and her husband Allen Oliff of Gwynedd Valley, PA; Laura Sabetti of Norristown, PA; Susan Sabetti and her husband David Gillespie of Hilton Head, SC; Joanne Sabetti Lucas and her husband Raymond Lucas Jr. of Hopkinton MA; and her dear sisters Elizabeth "Betty" Papia of Blackstone and Dolores Torres of Burlington. In addition she is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Frances Girolamo. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Marie's life in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM on Monday morning Sept. 23rd at 11:00. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the Funeral Service from 9 - 11 a.m. For the COMPLETE Obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to; BrascoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019