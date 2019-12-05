|
Mrs. Marie J. (McKeown) Valle, of Weston, died at home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was 94. Marie McKeown was born in Waltham on June 20, 1925, a daughter of the late Thomas F. and Mary R. (Rotchford) McKeown. After graduating from Saint Mary's High School in Waltham she began working at the Polaroid Corporation, based in Cambridge, as the personal secretary for the company's founder, Dr. Edwin Land. It was there that she met Boston native Claude F. Valle, Jr. who was working as a chemical engineer. The two wed in Saint Mary's Church in 1950 and lived in Waltham before settling in Weston in 1965. Marie became a full time homemaker when her children were young and then worked as a secretary at the Weston Middle School. Devoted to her faith, Marie was very active in various church activities, including teaching CCD classes. Above all else, Marie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her loved ones, and was always active in her children and grandchildren's lives. She extended her warmth and generosity as a 'den mother' to many Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops. Marie is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Claude, her son, J. Peter Valle, and her brother, Thomas C. McKeown. She leaves her children, Mary E. Valle (Donald R. Gallant) of Ipswich, Claude F. Valle, III (Jean) of Weston, and Thomas F. Valle (Margaret Hoag) of Concord; her grandchildren, Maria S. Valle, Carl A. Valle, Jacqueline E. Raubach, Maureen C. Burke (Michael), Ellie T. Valle, Claude F. "CJ" Valle, IV (Sarah), David G. Valle, Katherine J. Valle, Joseph H. Valle-Hoag, and Thomas M. "Mickey" Valle-Hoag; her great granddaughter, Caroline M. Valle, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Marie's life by gathering for calling hours on Sunday, November 24th, from 2 to 5 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, (Rte. 20), Waltham and again on Monday at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley Hills, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery in Weston. Memorial donations may be made to Saint John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019