Marion E (Noonan) Devlin, 94 year old resident of Waltham, died peacefully Wednesday, August 5th at her daughter's home.
Born in Waltham on June 1, 1926, Marion was the daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Ryan) Noonan.
She was raised in Waltham and was a 1944 graduate of Waltham High School and continued her education at Framingham State College, graduating in 1948.
Marion met the love of her life, William J. Devlin, at the Totem Pole ballroom in Newton. They were married at St. Mary's Church in Waltham on August 23, 1947 and spent 58 years together raising their seven children in Waltham.
Marion is survived by her loving children, Janice Demeo and her husband Thomas; Michael,Thomas and his wife Vicklynn, all of Waltham, Charles and his wife Linda of Buzzards Bay, Joan Bolles of Shrewsbury and William P. of Moultonborough, NH. She was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Marion was predeceased by her husband in 2006 and by her beloved son David in 1990. She was also predeceased by her brother David P. Noonan and son in-law Paul R. Bolles.
She is the sister of Thomas J. Noonan and his wife Helen of Waltham and Alfred E. Noonan and his wife Patricia of Allston.
Marion had a vibrant personality that could make anyone feel comfortable. Her warmth, kindness and friendly demeanor made friends and family very comfortable. She never forgot an occasion to send a card.
Marion enjoyed her travels to Ireland, England, California, and her special 80th birthday trip to Hawaii. She had many summer memories vacationing in Brant Rock, Harwich, and Swifts Beach where she enjoyed the ocean and sitting on the swing.
Marion loved watching Jeopardy and could answer many questions. Bowling was a favorite and she bowled well into her 80's. Followed by a trip to Brigham's for a hot dog and ice cream, of course.
Ask any of the grandchildren and they will tell you that Nana was their biggest fan and always had a candy dish. She loved all of the Boston Sports teams, especially the Red Sox, and enjoyed watching golf.
An important part of Marion's life was attending mass at Saint Charles Borromeo Church in Waltham. Faith, family and friends were her constant companions.
Despite her declining health in the past few years, her smiling blue eyes and gift for gab never wavered. She never complained. Her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren brought out the brightest smiles and they made sure that Nana was loved right back. She was very excited that recently she became a great-great grandmother.
For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to pay their respects to Marion and her family, can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM during Visiting Hours for Marion on THURSDAY morning Aug. 13th from 9:00 - 11:00 AM followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.
Flowers are appreciated but in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
, mailing address PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or The National Kidney Foundation www.kidneyfund.org.