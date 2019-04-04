|
Mrs. Marjorie A. (Kelley) Joyal, of Waltham, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Waltham Crossings. She was 93. Marjorie was born in Newton on November 2, 1925, a daughter of the late John and Alice (Martin) Kelley. She was a graduate of Waltham High School and had lived in Waltham for most of her life. Following the death of her husband, Henry, she moved to Brooksby Village in Peabody where she lived before returning home to Waltham last year. Until her retirement she worked for years as a supervisor for Arkwright in Waltham. She and Henry were lifelong parishioners at Saint Jude Church where they belonged to the Couples Club and where Marjorie had been a longtime member of the Ladies Sodality. Being a really terrific mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was her strong suit . . . and she delighted being in the company of all the kids that called her 'GiGi' with great love and affection. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry J. Joyal, Sr. and leaves her children, Rocky J. Joyal (Doreen) of Belmont, Gary J. Joyal (Paula) of Natick, Peter G. Joyal (Nancy) of Falmouth and Jayne M. LaForest (Mark) of Waltham; her brother, John Kelley (Cathy) of Braintree; her cousin, Richard Rennie (Eleanor) of Brunswick, Maine; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. Marjorie was also a sister of the late Barbara Weedon. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, April 1st, in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham. Burial was in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019