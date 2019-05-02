|
|
Mrs. Marjorie I. (Dunton) Murphy, of Waltham, died in her home surrounded by family on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was 78. Marjorie was born in Providence, Rhode Island on September 22, 1940, a daughter of the late Charles and Doris Dunton. She was raised in Waltham and graduated from Waltham High School. On November 25, 1962 she married Bernard M. Murphy in St. Marys Church on School Street and the pair made Waltham their lifelong home. When her children were young she was a cafeteria worker for the Waltham School Department and later on worked as an administrative assistant at Panametrix in the old Waltham Watch Factory until her retirement. Marjorie was an animal lover and enjoyed lots of trips over the years with friends to destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and to Europe. In addition to her husband of fifty-five years, Bernie, she leaves her children, Elizabeth M. Callan of Marlborough, Bernard M. Murphy, Jr. of Waltham, Kathleen M. Rose of Walpole and Maura E. Murphy of Rocky Hill, Connecticut; her grandchildren, Sydney Callan, Wesley Rose and Ceilli Rose; her sister, Eleanor Collins of Jacksonville, Florida; her step-sister, Linda and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Marjorie's life by gathering to visit at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 3rd in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rt. 20) followed by her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To share memories or to offer condolences please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome. com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 2 to May 9, 2019