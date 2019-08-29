|
|
Mrs. Martha L. (Richardson) Holmes, of Waltham, died peacefully at home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was 96. Martha was born in Waltham on February 2, 1923, one of nine children of the late Walter and Thelma (Horne) Richardson, and was a lifelong resident. She was a proud member of the Waltham High School Class of 1941 and after that began a forty-four year career with the Raytheon Company retiring as an inspector in 1985. Although her day-to-day duties at Raytheon came to an end, retirement did not stop Martha from enjoying life's simple pleasures. Martha's spry nature and positive attitude made her a perfect fit among Waltham Senior Center's favorite line dancing instructors. She also took part in a multitude of other activities and enjoyed swimming and bowling. Martha was also a very well-seasoned traveler; her impressive passport showcased stamps from her adventures around the globe and she also traveled throughout the United States. Her activities and adventures, both at home and abroad, certainly kept her busy but what truly fulfilled Martha was the faith that sustained her throughout her life. She was a faithful and active member of Immanuel Methodist Church on Moody Street, working in the soup kitchen and teaching Sunday school for more than forty years. In addition to her parents, Martha joins her husband, the late Leslie F. Holmes, and her siblings, Gladys Murphy, Eva Wallace, William Richardson, Olive Richardson, Judith Bamforth and Hazel Richardson in eternal life. She leaves her brothers, Walter 'Buddy' Richardson (Janice) of Marlborough, and Roger Richardson (Elfriede) of Waltham, and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Martha's life by gathering to visit at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 29th in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019