Martha Shattuck (Mahard) Hutcheson lived a long and interesting life, and said so. Born and raised in Natick, Martha graduated from the Bouv-Boston School in Brookline as a physical therapist. She and her husband John Hutcheson settled and raised two sons in Weston after the second World War. Throughout her active family life, Martha enjoyed time outdoors and at work in her community. Her creative and practical energy found outlets in typing jobs at the Hutcheson Company and the Robert Brigham Hospital in Boston, as well as in her favorite part-time job at the Weston Public Library. She practiced basket-weaving and the cultivation of irises, becoming a member of the Iris Society of Massachusetts and proudly introducing several new hybrids. Martha was active in the programs offered by the Weston Council on Aging, especially enjoying short story group and Project Linus. Over the final seven years of her life, she received the warm care of the Sunrise communities of Weston and Wayland. Her family thanks them. Martha is survived by son and daughter-in-law David and Emily Hutcheson; former daughter-in-law Libby Hutcheson; grandchildren John (Kim), Andy, Glen (Kate), Lawry (Laurie), Marga (Jono); great-grandchildren Lily, Nona, Robin, Jane and Beatrice; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John G. Hutcheson, son John A. Hutcheson, and daughter-in-law Muffie Austin. Martha died peacefully while taking a nap at Sunrise of Wayland on July 20, 2020, at the age of 98. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice
