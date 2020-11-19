1/1
Mary A. Cuerdon
1924 - 2020
Mary Alice (Ryan) Cuerdon, 96, of Nashua, New Hampshire, formerly of Waltham and North Chelmsford, died November 5th, 2020 at home. Mary Alice Ryan was born on April 24th, 1924 in Troy, New York, daughter of the late Rayfield and Nonie (Bailey) Ryan. She graduated high school in Troy and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from The College of St. Rose in Albany, New York. She married John Cuerdon in 1947 and they moved to Waltham in 1958. Following her graduation from St. Rose, she worked as a calculator (hidden figures) for General Electric. After staying at home for a period of time, she then worked for over twenty years at Waltham Savings Bank as both a teller and later the savings account manager, retiring in 1991. Mary had a deep faith and was as a longtime member of Our Lady's Parish in Waltham where she taught in its CCD program. She faithfully carried her rosary each and every day. With her friends from the church, she took various trips including vacations to Alaska and Louisiana among other destinations. A loyal Red Sox fan, she loved baseball season at Fenway and beyond. She kept active with daily charted walks around her much loved Waltham. At the age of seventy, she took up cross country skiing and keeping her mind active as well, she completed the daily crossword puzzle and participated from home with the television program, Jeopardy. Known throughout her family for her heavy foot and preference for the passing lane, Mary loved zipping to and from her destined points in any one of her stick shift cars. In addition to her husband, John who died (1970) she is predeceased by her brother, Joseph Ryan and grandson, Jason Cuerdon. She leaves her children, Paul Cuerdon (Frances) of Fort Myers, Florida, Martin Cuerdon of Frisco, Colorado, Timothy Cuerdon (Susan) of Fort Myers, Florida, Jeanne Cuerdon (Philip Chandonait) of Chelmsford, Carol Cuerdon (Robert Flammia) of Berkeley, California, Edward Cuerdon (Nancy) of Derry, New Hampshire and Virginia Manory of Mansfield; her daughter-in-law, Bonnie MacLeod of Denver, Colorado; her grandchildren, Heather Scott (Blake), Julie Jensen (Eric), James Cuerdon, Melissa Cuerdon, Kenneth Chandonait (Sarah), Ryan Cuerdon (Elizabeth), Nicole Cuerdon, Jessica Hamilton (Brandt), Nicholas Manory, Rachel Manory; her great-grandchildren, Madeline, Loren, Sophia, Andrew, Trevor, Emmy, Irene and Norah; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA. 02452. Mary's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rt. 20) Waltham.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
November 17, 2020
Eddie, so sorry to hear your mother passed. My heartfelt condolences to you and all your family.
Wally Welch
Friend
November 13, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your Mother. Marion
Marion Boudreau
Family
November 11, 2020
I remember your mother as a good and welcoming person who never kicked me out when I was dragged in for lunch or supper, she was always kind to me. I never understood how she was able to navigate the chaos as well as she did but respected her immensely for it. My thoughts and prayers are for her and all of you.
Jim Condon
Friend
November 9, 2020
To ; Jeanne & Phil

We were sorry to hear about your Mon's death, we know you made her life
so much more pleasant at the memory care unit , we also remember her VW
bug as she was shifted thru life, Please accept our sympathy.
Sincerely
Ron & Sheila Hebert
RON &Sheila Hebert
Friend
