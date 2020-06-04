Mary A. Dooley
1922 - 2020
Mrs. Mary A. (Cronin) Dooley, of Waltham, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Maristhill Nursing Home. She was 97. Mary was born in Waltham on August 6, 1922 to the late Jeremiah and Frances (White) Cronin. A lifelong resident of the city, she graduated from Saint Mary's High School in 1940 and continued her education at Burdett Business College and Bentley College. Mary worked at the Herald Traveler, Compo, J.L. Thompson, Norton, and later in the accounting department at the Marriott Hotel on Commonwealth Avenue in Newton. She was a quiet soul who strived for excellence in her work. She enjoyed good cooking (as long as someone else made it!) and loved keeping a clean house. She was fond of her two cats, Tenchi and Polar Bear as well as the nurses and aides at Maristhill Nursing Home where she lived for the last 6 years. She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Walter S. Dooley, her son, Stephen G. Dooley and her siblings, Edward Cronin, Elizabeth Philbin, and Frances Warnas. She leaves her son, Edward W. Dooley of Waltham, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1st in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Maristhill Activities Fund, 66 Newton Street, Waltham, Masss, 02453. www.joycefuneralhome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
JUN
1
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Dear Ed, All of us at Dr Giglio's are sending deepest sympathies. Mary will be sorely missed by our team.
Kim Bodozian
Friend
June 1, 2020
Ed,
Both Kathy & I want to extend our profound and most sincere condolences to you for the loss of your mother. We know she must have been a very special person, because of the effect that she had, no doubt, as a very influential person in your life. To have instilled into you, the character and intellect, that you repeatedly demonstrate, not only to her, but to others, like Russ, speaks volumes.
We have seen your dedication, numerous times over the years, and hopefully, you can take solace that she had to have been most proud of the fine man you have become, and are! We regret we can't be with you at this sad time, but know full well, that we are with you in your sadness and prayers. God Bless!
Kathy & Bill Carpenito
Kathy & Bill Carpenito
May 31, 2020
Hi Ed,
I am so sorry to hear about your moms passing. May she rest in peace. Maybe she will meet up with my dad up in heaven and have a party.

Barbara Carroll
Maxine Cutler
Barbara Carroll-Cutler
May 29, 2020
Ed: Sorry for your lose, but she in a better place and at rest, you did all for her that you could. my prayers are with you
Love
Betty
Elizabeth CIARAMITARO
May 28, 2020
Ed I had the privilege of bring your mom Communion at her home and enjoying our talks and meeting polar bear and Tenchi. She was a wonderful woman We talked about the past and cats (which I had too) She was always gracious and friendly . I am glad I had the opportunity to get to know her and you. Eleanor Coxall
Eleanor Coxall
May 28, 2020
I met Mary when she worked at Little Brown for a short time! She was full of life and a pleasure to work with, a beautiful person! I am also pleased to say, I have had the pleasure of working with her son Ed for a very long time. All Mom's should be so lucky as Mary to have a son who loved her and took care of her all these years! Many stories and memories!
My thoughts and prayers are with you Ed and your family. Stay strong and let me know if you need anything!

Love,

Rosa
Rosa Ponte
Coworker
May 28, 2020
Ed,
So sorry for your loss! I know how important your Mom was to you. It was a pleasure getting to know you through our chats with Peggy. Unfortunately also lost my Mom, Florence on May 8th.
Our Mothers are irreplaceable but thank God we got to spend our time with them. Wishing you peace , my deepest sympathies. Patti Lyons
Patricia Lyons
Friend
May 28, 2020
A Good Friend, A Great Neighbor for Many Years. Mary You Will Be Missed. The Smolinsky Family From Next Door.
May 28, 2020
Heaven is gaining a beautiful angel. Such a sweet, kind lady. So sorry for your loss Eddie, your mother was a beautiful person inside and out. May she rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Susan Tirrell
Family
May 28, 2020
You asked me several times if you were a burden. That I did not need to visit you every day. You taught me that the most valuable thing i had was may word. That my honor was only as good as my word. I have NEVER regretted one minute of the time I spent with you. I gave you my word I would be there. You gave me your love. And you will always have mine. And don't worry about the ICE CREAM MAN, he's my problem now...yes, Jeff, I went there... :-)
Edward Dooley
Son
May 27, 2020
Mary Dooley my mothers beautiful cousin who I learned so much about my .other from. Angel's sign you home. Say hi to John and Camille.
Ann Traganos
Family
May 27, 2020
May you rest in eternal peace. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family
Martha Lapierre
Grandchild
