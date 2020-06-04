Mrs. Mary A. (Cronin) Dooley, of Waltham, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Maristhill Nursing Home. She was 97. Mary was born in Waltham on August 6, 1922 to the late Jeremiah and Frances (White) Cronin. A lifelong resident of the city, she graduated from Saint Mary's High School in 1940 and continued her education at Burdett Business College and Bentley College. Mary worked at the Herald Traveler, Compo, J.L. Thompson, Norton, and later in the accounting department at the Marriott Hotel on Commonwealth Avenue in Newton. She was a quiet soul who strived for excellence in her work. She enjoyed good cooking (as long as someone else made it!) and loved keeping a clean house. She was fond of her two cats, Tenchi and Polar Bear as well as the nurses and aides at Maristhill Nursing Home where she lived for the last 6 years. She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Walter S. Dooley, her son, Stephen G. Dooley and her siblings, Edward Cronin, Elizabeth Philbin, and Frances Warnas. She leaves her son, Edward W. Dooley of Waltham, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1st in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Maristhill Activities Fund, 66 Newton Street, Waltham, Masss, 02453. www.joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.