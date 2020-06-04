Ed,

Both Kathy & I want to extend our profound and most sincere condolences to you for the loss of your mother. We know she must have been a very special person, because of the effect that she had, no doubt, as a very influential person in your life. To have instilled into you, the character and intellect, that you repeatedly demonstrate, not only to her, but to others, like Russ, speaks volumes.

We have seen your dedication, numerous times over the years, and hopefully, you can take solace that she had to have been most proud of the fine man you have become, and are! We regret we can't be with you at this sad time, but know full well, that we are with you in your sadness and prayers. God Bless!

Kathy & Bill Carpenito

