Mary A. McManama
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Mary A. (Minwegen) McManama, of Waltham, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Maristhill Nursing Home after an illness. She was 82. Mary was born on November 1, 1938 in Evanston, Illinois a daughter of the late Roger P. and Alice Mary (Donovan) Minwegen. Raised in Illinois she was a graduate of Saint Scholastica Academy in Chicago and earned her Bachelor's degree from Mundelein College. She moved to Massachusetts, settling in Waltham in 1962. Mrs. McManama worked as a self-employed title examiner for various law offices in Waltham and Boston. Mary loved time in Pocasset on Cape Cod, train rides, the New York Times Crossword, a good book and remained faithful to her native Chicago Cubs. She leaves her sons, William M. McManama of Norfolk, Virginia, Alfred R. 'Al' McManama of Waltham and Neil F. McManama of Spotsylvania, Virginia; her grandchildren, Erin and also Amy McManama and Nia and Allison McManama. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, December 3rd from 4 to 7 p.m. She will be laid to rest privately at Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Mary's online tribute and guest register please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Al,

So sorry to hear about your mother's passing. She was a wonderful and caring lady. So sorry I can't be there in person, but know that I share in your. grief and loss.

God Bless

Tom Coxall
Tom Coxall
Friend
December 2, 2020
A very mice person, helpful in St. Mary's parish. My condolences and prayers to her family and friends. Glod bless her.
Wendell Verrill
December 1, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my heart and mind. Sincere condolences.

Deepest regrets,
Sandra Salazar
Sandra Salazar
Friend
December 1, 2020
Hi Al,
My heart felt condolence to you and all your family members too. May good bless her soul and give you the strength to cherish her memories.
Yosief Woldegiorgis
Yosief Woldegiorgis
Friend
December 1, 2020
Sad news--we were good friends from the Middlesex Registry of deeds--Mush and I were part of a daily lunch crew--many laughs--my condolences to Al and his brothers--God bless
bill murdock Murdock
Friend
December 1, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Al and the entire McManama family. Love, Melvin and Kristin Garcia
Kristin Garcia
Coworker
December 1, 2020
My Condolences to the McManama family. I loved our conversations and will miss her very much. Fly high Mush!
Kathi Pruett
Friend
December 1, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Al, Bill ad Neil. Remembering many happy days with your Mother. Glad she is at peace.
Nancy Fitzgerald
Friend
December 1, 2020
TO MARY'S BOYS

Sincere sympathy for the loss of your mother. She was a strong, smart, witty lady who I enjoyed knowing. Mary had a strong faith so be consoled knowing she is in heaven. It's so hard to believe the years have gone by so swiftly. I remember you all from your junior high days.

Peace,
Mrs. Gately
RUTH GATELY
Friend
December 1, 2020
Neil -

I am greatly saddened for you and your family at the passing of your mother. Losing a parent is always difficult. May you and your family find peace in the memories and love of your mother.

Deepest regrets,
Jennifer

Jennifer Dagenais Starks
Navy Enterprise Business Solutions Program Management Office
Jennifer Starks
Coworker
