Mrs. Mary A. (Minwegen) McManama, of Waltham, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Maristhill Nursing Home after an illness. She was 82. Mary was born on November 1, 1938 in Evanston, Illinois a daughter of the late Roger P. and Alice Mary (Donovan) Minwegen. Raised in Illinois she was a graduate of Saint Scholastica Academy in Chicago and earned her Bachelor's degree from Mundelein College. She moved to Massachusetts, settling in Waltham in 1962. Mrs. McManama worked as a self-employed title examiner for various law offices in Waltham and Boston. Mary loved time in Pocasset on Cape Cod, train rides, the New York Times Crossword, a good book and remained faithful to her native Chicago Cubs. She leaves her sons, William M. McManama of Norfolk, Virginia, Alfred R. 'Al' McManama of Waltham and Neil F. McManama of Spotsylvania, Virginia; her grandchildren, Erin and also Amy McManama and Nia and Allison McManama. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, December 3rd from 4 to 7 p.m. She will be laid to rest privately at Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Mary's online tribute and guest register please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
.