|
|
Mary Casella loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was the epitome of home maker and her home in Warrendale was the place where everyone gathered for the holiday's and celebrations. She beautifully decorated both inside and out to celebrate all the festive occasions. With a door always open to family and friends she always had a closet with little gifts for those who stopped by for a visit. Cakes were decorated masterfully with love and detail and as a talented seamstress she made many identical outfits for her daughters as they grew up. Family excursions to the beach for the day or the annual family vacations were simple but treasured times and wonderful memories. An active Brownie mother she also volunteered countless hours at the Fitzgerald School in the Warrendale neighborhood of Waltham. Mary enjoyed tennis and playing in the couples bowling league at the Wal-Lex in Waltham. She is going to be remembered by her family and friends as one of those really, really special people. Mary died peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in The Bridges of Epoch in Nashua, New Hampshire. She was 82. Born on February 18, 1937 in Watertown she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Sadie (Doyle) Maloney. A graduate of Saint Patrick High School she married Waltham native Louis J. Casella on October 13, 1957 in Saint Patrick's Church. They were married 60 years until his death on December 10, 2017. They lived over 40 years on Beal Road before moving to Townsend where they lived over ten years before she transitioned to The Bridges of Epoch in Nashua. In addition to her husband Louis J. Casella she is predeceased her siblings, Eleanor Gould (Glen), Thomas Maloney (Patricia), Carol Dowd (George) and John Maloney (Kathy). She leaves her children, Carol A. Casella of Harvard, Linda M. Muscato of Fairfield, Connecticut, Joan M. Hamilton (David) of Hooksett, New Hampshire, and Doris A. Landry of Ashburnham and the late Sharon Casella; her sister, Cathy Bryden (Norman) of Waltham; her grandchildren, Brian and Brooke Jaillet, Scott Landry (Cheryl), Michael and Ryan Muscato and David and Angela Hamilton; her great-grandchildren, Nora, Claire and Elise; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20) Waltham on Thursday, November 21st from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday morning when her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Addicus Legacy Dog Rescue, 106 Gerald Drive, Vernon, Connecticut 06107. www.addicuslegacy.org
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019