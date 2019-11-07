|
Mrs. Mary E. (Fichtner) O'Connell, of Waltham, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley. She was 96. Mary was born in Cambridge on February 23, 1923, a daughter of the late Carl and Rose (Conlin) Fichtner. She was raised in Brighton and was a graduate of the Academy of the Assumption in Brighton. Shortly after her marriage to Thomas F. OConnell the pair moved to Waltham in 1954 and became lifelong residents. Mary worked for years the Brighton Co-operative Bank. Mary and Tom enjoyed more than forty happy years together before his death on October 30, 1990. She was an active member of Saint Jude Parish where she was a member and past prefect of the Ladies Sodality and she and Tom enjoyed many events with the parish Couples Club. In addition to her husband and parents, she joins in heaven her brothers, Paul F. Fichtner, Rev. Msgr. Robert C. Fichtner and Edward Fichtner and her niece, Maryellen Libitz. She leaves her nieces and nephews, Paul Fichtner, Jr. (Mary), Francis Fichtner (Roberta), Catherine Fichtner Sullivan (Edward), Marie Chalmers (David), Thomas Fichtner (Jeanne), Joseph Fichtner and Thomas Libitz and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, November 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019