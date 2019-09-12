Home

Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
Mary E. Texeira

Mary E. Texeira Obituary
Mrs. Mary E. (Moynihan) Texeira, of Waltham, died in her home on Thursday September 5, 2019. She was 101. Mary was born in Cambridge on January 29, 1918, one of six children to the late Dennis and Mary (Heffernan) Moynihan who had come to the United States from Ireland. After her graduation from Cambridge Latin High School she began her work as a secretary for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and later for the Stigmatine Fathers and Brothers at the Espousal Center in Waltham. Mary wed fellow Cambridge native and Army veteran Alfred J. Texeira on June 14, 1947. The pair lived in Cambridge until moving to Waltham in 1955. She had been a faithful parishioner of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham. She was the wife of the late Alfred J. Texeira, Sr. and is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. McLean of Falmouth; her grandchildren, Jana, Talon, and Zoe Demeo, Stella Wallace and Nicholas McLean; her great-grandchildren, Savannah Wobecky, Vincent Demeo, Brynn Medeiros, and Rocco Pezzano and also leaves many nieces, nephews, and their families. She was the mother of the late Alfred J. Texeira, Jr. and Janice E. Loporto and sister of the late Thomas, Edward, Dennis, and Theresa Moynihan and Helen Devine. A Funeral Mass was celebratd on Tuesday, September 10th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, 920R Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To offer condolences online please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019
