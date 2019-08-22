Home

Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 PM
Mount Feake Cemetery
203 Prospect Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Mary L. (Mills) Stark, of Northborough, formerly of Waltham, died at home on August 13, 2019. She was 57. Mary was born in Waltham on December 13, 1961, a daughter of the late Lawrence W. and Claire (Coxall) Mills. She was raised in Waltham and then moved to Shrewsbury, Leicester for 23 years and finally to Northborough where she had lived since 2013. She was an animal lover and had a special affinity for cats, especially her own two, Budly and Jackson. She was the wife of the late John L. Stark and sister of the late Kevin M. Mills and is survived by her nieces, Rebecca Carreiro and Sara Barry and by her lifelong friend, Juli Bramberg and her family. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, August 20th, in Mount Feake Cem- etery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to The Cat Connection, P.O. Box 541435 Waltham, MA 02454 or to VNA Hospice, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180 Danvers, MA 01923. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019
