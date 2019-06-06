|
|
Mrs. Mary P. (Bianchi) Malone, of Waltham, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was 95. Mary was born in Newton on January 1, 1924, a daughter of the late Loreto "Diduchi" and Lucia "Lucy" Bianchi and had lived in Waltham for most of her life. She worked for years as a domestic at area homes and was always ready for a shopping trip with family and friends. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore Malone and leaves her children, Carol Rogers (Frank Griggs) of Waltham, Valerie Sambataro (David) of Salem, New Hampshire and Bob Malone (Janice Boudreau) of Waltham; her grandchildren, Donnie Rogers, Tracy Rogers, Michael Griggs, Kevin Stefaniak and Shawn Sambataro; her great-grandchildren, Michael DiPhillipo, Michael Crine and Tyler Coco; her great-great grandchildren Rylee and Brinley Stefaniak and also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. She was also the sister of the late Eddie, Mario, Chester, Joe and Johnny Bianchi. A Funeral Service was held on Monday, June 3rd, in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham. Burial followed in Newton Cemetery. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 6 to June 13, 2019