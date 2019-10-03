Home

Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Mary Patricia (Crimmins) Rooney, 101, of Bloomfield, CT, wife of the late Thomas F. Rooney, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. She was born November 21, 1917 in Marblehead, MA, daughter of the late Fredrick and Mary Cecilia (Flynn) Crimmins and had lived in Waltham and Peabody, MA, prior to moving to Duncaster in Bloomfield 11 years ago. Mrs. Rooney was a Libra- rian Assistant at the Waltham Public Library for 20 years prior to her retirement in 1980. She was a member of St. Marys Church in Simsbury and the Red Hat Society of Brooksby Village in Peabody, MA. She was an active participate and promoter of the Connie Mack Baseball League and volunteered in literary programs in Waltham, MA. Mary enjoyed reading, decorating, and she was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan. She is survived by daughter, Diane Sperger and her husband John of Conway, SC; daughter-in-law, Karen Rooney of San Jose, CA grandchildren, John H. Sperger and wife Cindy, Amy D. Shelansky and husband Jamie, Peter T. Sperger and wife Jennifer, Sean M. Rooney and wife Amy, and Stephen T. Rooney; great grandchildren, James, Riley and Paige Shelansky, and Rachel, Cecilia and Jaqueline Sperger. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas F. Rooney; sister, Irene Lentzner and infant grandson, Michael T. Sperger. There are no calling hours. A Funeral Mass of Christian burial was celebrated St. Marys Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT. Private burial was in Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham, MA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury handled the arrangements. Please visit Marys Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019
