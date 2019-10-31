|
|
Mary T. (Spinelli) Moran,Of Maynard, formerly of Waltham, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Newton Wellesley Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. She was 85. The daughter of the late Leonard and Rose (DeCiantes) Spinelli, she was born, raised and educated in Waltham. A Waltham resident for most of her life, she moved to Maynard in 2004. Mrs. Moran had been employed for over 20 years at the former TGM Detectors, Inc. in Waltham. She had also been an active communicant of Saint Bridget Parish in Maynard and Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted in Waltham. Mrs. Morans grandchildren brought her true joy, and she particularly loved traveling all across central Massachusetts, supporting Maynard and Marlborough athletics. Oftentimes, she could be found sitting in the stands as the sole fan at an away game, supporting her teams. Mrs. Moran deservedly became known as Gram to all, and remained dedicated to Maynard athletics, long after her grandchildren graduated. She was even called upon to share her recipes for dishes provided at team dinners, as even the most basic of a meal was never quite as good as hers. Mrs. Moran could often be spotted perusing the aisles of a local CVS, or taking a day trip with her friends to play the "penny slots" at a nearby casino. She was also an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Mrs. Moran was predeceased by her husband Francis A. "Frank" Moran, her daughter Julie A. Moran, her infant Mary Rose and her brother Edward Spinelli. Mrs. Moran is survived by her daughters, Cindy Loughlin and her husband David of Maynard, Patricia Moran of Burlington and JoAnne Despres of Fairhaven, her son Francis A. Moran, Jr. and his wife Susan of Marlborough, her sister Emily Mangini and her husband Tony of Waltham, her sister-in-law Phyllis Spinelli of Waltham and her grandsons, Shaun Loughlin and his fiance Allison Ercolano of Boston, Zac Loughlin of Maynard and Alex Moran of Marlborough. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, who she loved dearly. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral services in celebration of Mary's life on Saturday, November 2nd at 12pm in the Mary Catherine Chapel of the Brasco and Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM. Visitation will be held in the Chapel prior to the service from 10am - 12pm. Interment will follow services at the Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Those who choose may make donations in Mary's memory to the Friends of Maynard Football, 11 Michael Road, Maynard, MA 01754. For additional information or directions please visit www.brasco funeralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019