Mr. Matthew T. Cappadona, of Waltham, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. He was 41 years old. Matt was born in Boston on December 13, 1978, a son of Patricia C. (Patterson) Cappadona, of Waltham and the late John E. Cappadona. He was a lifelong resident of Waltham and a 1997 graduate of Matignon High School in Cambridge. He later earned a degree from Middlesex Community College. Matt enjoyed his job at Toast, Inc of Woburn where he made several close friendships. He had a great appreciation of music, especially classic rock. He could discuss the technical aspects of music for hours and loved the Beatles. In his youth, he spent summers with his family playing on Surf Drive Beach and at Ryan's Family Amusements in Falmouth. Matt was a loyal Boston sports fan and liked to watch the Red Sox and Celtics. He had a kind and gentle manner and loved animals. His smile could light up the room and his laugh was infectious. He had a keen wit and sharp sense of humor that always made people laugh. He also delighted in playing with his nephew, who adored him. His loss has left a deep hole in his family and he will be missed by all who knew him. Matt was predeceased by his father, John, and his brother, the late Stephen Cappadona. In addition to his beloved mother, Pat, he leaves his brother John J. "Jack" Cappadona and sister-in-law Stephanie D. Cappadona of Melrose, his nephew Jake Cappadona, and several aunts and cousins. Due to the ongoing health crisis around the world and in our community, funeral services for Matt and burial in Grove Hill Cemetery, Waltham will be private. A Memorial Mass to be held in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham, will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Covid-19 Family Support Fund | United Way of Mass. Bay, the , or to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, Massachusetts 01970.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020