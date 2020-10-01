1/
Maude A. Mula
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Maude Alice (Dow) Mula, of Waltham, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Stanley Tippett Home in Needham following a period of declining health. She was 95. Alice was born in Woburn on November 1, 1924, a daughter of the late Harold J. and Maude A. (Kelley) Dow. As a teenager her family moved to Waltham where she graduated from Waltham High School in 1943. She then earned her bachelor's degree from the Massachusetts College of Art in Boston. After graduating she began her teaching career in Wrentham and after her children were grown returned to the classroom as an art teacher with the Needham public schools. Alice always had a flair for art, fashion and design and during her high school and college years was a "window dresser" for Sears, Roebuck & Co., and for Grover Cronin's on Moody Street where passersby enjoyed her talents in the windows. She was also a master seamstress whose expertise benefited family, friends and neighbors. Alice was also a longtime member of Christ Church on Main Street. Alice was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. As a descendent of General John Stark of New Hampshire her family roots run deep in American history. A hero of the Revolution and one of the earliest patriots he penned a letter to his troops long after the end of the war that famously included what became the motto of his native state . . . 'Live Free, or Die'. She was the beloved wife of the late Alphonse R. Mula and is survived by her daughters, Jeanne M. Nocera (Joseph) of Waltham and Nancy M. Kennison of Stow; her grandchildren, Corey Nocera, Nicole Nocera, Kyle Nocera (Amanda McNamara), Mariel Robertson (Adam) and Linnea Kennison and many nieces, nephews and their families. Alice was also a sister of the late Frank L. Dow and Harriet Bishop. Family and friends will honor and remember Alice's life by gathering for graveside services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1st in Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church, 750 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Service
11:00 AM
Mount Feake Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joyce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
October 1, 2020
Dear Nancy & Jeanne,

So sorry to hear of Alice's passing - she was a marvel and still dear to me although staying connected has been difficult in recent years. I hope your memories will bring you peace and joy.

Love,
Di
Diane Robinson
Family Friend
October 1, 2020
Jeanne and Nancy I'm so sorry for the loss of your Mom. Aunt Alice will be greatly missed she was deeply loved
Lisa Mula
Family
September 30, 2020
I remember her collecting for the White elephant along the road in her Volvo station wagon.
Christ Church member
Louise Wilkes
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
Alice was our beloved neighbor for many years. She was my mother's good friend and a wonderful person. I have fond memories of Alice at our kitchen table having tea with Mom after work and of the group of ladies she brought together on weekends. She helped and inspired me on my path to becoming an art teacher.
I am so very sorry for the loss of your amazing mom, Nancy and Jeanne.
May she RIP.
Ann Marie Piantedosi
September 29, 2020
great memories from Christ Church. Rest Alice.
charles mccullough
Friend
September 29, 2020
nancy, so sorry for your loss. pete
peter linstrom
Friend
September 28, 2020
Sleep well Aunt Sis. So sorry for your loss Nancy and Jeanne. Love you
Marge Rocca
Family
September 28, 2020
Nancy and family,

I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. She was an awesome person as you all know. May she rest in peace.

Patty & Peter Bertrand
Patty Famosi Bertrand
Family Friend
September 27, 2020
RIP Alice
Jean Fox Rivera
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved