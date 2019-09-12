|
|
Maureen E. Green, of Waltham, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was 44. Maureen was born in Waltham on November 7, 1974, a daughter of Ernest A. and Ann T. (Carney) Green, and had been a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Waltham High School and earned her bachelor's degree at Westfield State College. Her love of children brought her to a lifelong career in childcare. She worked for years at Little Souls Day Care in Waltham and most recently in her home. While she was a mother to none, she was truly a mother to all. Kind, caring and considerate are words best describing Maureen's gentle nature. She was a passionate dancer and expert ballroom dancer. She spent many happy evenings at Balera Dance Studio in Auburndale. In addition to her parents, she leaves her sisters, Colleen M. Andrade (David) of Maynard and Kathleen A. Nelson (Lars) of Bozeman, Montana; her nephews and nieces, William and Angelina Andrade and Molly and Teagan Nelson; her aunts and uncles, Marie Green (Walt Cummins) of Prescott, Arizona, Liam Carney, Marion (Carney) Conway, Margaret (Mannion) Carney and Bernadette (Carney) Lyons (Larry) all of County Galway, Ireland and many cousins. She was also a niece of the late Beatrice (Green) and Robert Graney, Margaret (Tully) Carney, Liam Conway and Gerard Carney. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, September 11th, in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019