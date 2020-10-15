Maxine E. Cutler, 87, of Salem, NH died Tuesday, Oct. 6th, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born and educated in Maine, the daughter of the late Ella (Nowell) and Willis Phillips. Maxine was a homemaker while she was raising her six children. She assisted her husband with operating the Trailer King and she was known as the Queen. Maxine enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and crocheting. She was well known for her baby blankets. Maxine will be sadly missed by her children, Ralph Cutler and wife Karen of Elgin, OK, Barbara Carroll and husband James of Salem, NH, Harold Cutler and wife Denise of Elgin, OK, Mary Irvine and husband Keith of Waltham, MA, Edward Cutler and wife Cathy of Ventura, CA, Paula Cutler and companion Dave Donato of Salem, NH and her "adopted" son Robert Evans and wife Alicia of Las Vegas, NV; her 14 grandchildren; her 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Cutler and her sisters, Leatrice Weeks and Helen Anderson. Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 12th from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on our website and will appear once we go live, in the lower right section of our website at www.douglasandjohnson. com. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maxines name may be made to: Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr, Merrimack, NH 03054. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson. com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store