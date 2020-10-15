1/1
Maxine E. Cutler
Maxine E. Cutler, 87, of Salem, NH died Tuesday, Oct. 6th, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born and educated in Maine, the daughter of the late Ella (Nowell) and Willis Phillips. Maxine was a homemaker while she was raising her six children. She assisted her husband with operating the Trailer King and she was known as the Queen. Maxine enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and crocheting. She was well known for her baby blankets. Maxine will be sadly missed by her children, Ralph Cutler and wife Karen of Elgin, OK, Barbara Carroll and husband James of Salem, NH, Harold Cutler and wife Denise of Elgin, OK, Mary Irvine and husband Keith of Waltham, MA, Edward Cutler and wife Cathy of Ventura, CA, Paula Cutler and companion Dave Donato of Salem, NH and her "adopted" son Robert Evans and wife Alicia of Las Vegas, NV; her 14 grandchildren; her 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Cutler and her sisters, Leatrice Weeks and Helen Anderson. Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 12th from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on our website and will appear once we go live, in the lower right section of our website at www.douglasandjohnson. com. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maxines name may be made to: Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr, Merrimack, NH 03054. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson. com.

DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-8848
October 11, 2020
I am sorry for your loss
Debbie Diprima
Acquaintance
October 10, 2020
Sending Love and Condolences to family and friends. So sorry for your loss. Heaven has gained another angel. May be out of sight but never out of mind or heart. I have always felt and was treated as family for that I am Blessed. Love to All !! ♥
Donna Ellis
Friend
October 9, 2020
She was a beautiful person the cutlers open their hearts paul took me under his wings fed me gave me a education they treated me like ther own child she will always me my mom
Robert Evans
Family
October 8, 2020
I’ve know Maxine for many many years. We enjoyed our time with Maxine and Paul. RIP
Blanche Allard
October 8, 2020
Best auntie and 2nd Mommy a girl could have, love her dearly, will miss her every day. God bless you Auntie! All my love to my cousins Ralph, Barbara, Harry, Mary, Paula & Eddie & their families, I'm with you in spirit!
Linda LaMontia
Family
October 8, 2020
Phil and I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the entire Cutler family. Ralph and Karen were our best friends years ago when we were just starting out in Waltham. We have fond memories of both Paul and Maxine. We especially admired their dancing. Enjoy your memories with a tear in your eye and a smile on your face. Our best to all.

SUSAN GALLUP
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
I will always remember your mom as a special lady who loved everyone she was so kind and giving. I'll always cherish our times together in Williams town and Salem, our visits with Beverly breakfast at Friendly's so many great memories. She will be missed. I love you all
Carol treadwell
Family
October 8, 2020
Mary and family, I am so very sorry for your loss.
Nancie Amaral
Friend
October 8, 2020
Maxine was a gem! She will be missed! Loved it when our families got together when us kids were younger. So many great memories! I am sending my love, hugs and prayers to Ralph, Barbara, Harry, Mary, Eddie and Paula.

Cheryl Casey (Gaines)
Friend
October 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Roy and Maureen Bean
Friend
October 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Maxine was so sweet. Her beautiful family is a tribute to her, the legacy of her life and love.
Linda & Roland Binette
