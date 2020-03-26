|
|
Mrs. Maxine G. McLellan, of Waltham, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Belmont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was 93. Maxine was born on August 9, 1926 in Augusta, Maine a daughter of the late Edwin and Bessie (Brown) Hanscom. Raised in Maine her family later moved to Connecticut. She married James D. McLellan on July 17, 1955 in Saint Catherine of Genoa Church in Somerville. They have made Waltham their home since 1958. She worked for Polaroid Corporation for many years before retiring. Maxine was a doting nana to her grandchildren and great-grandkids and always had a special cupboard in her kitchen where she would maintain their favorite snacks. She was always present at their school activities and sporting events. She and Jim loved traveling to her native Maine and in most recent years Wells and Ogunquit. Her family offers words of gratitude to the staff of Belmont Nursing Center for the wonderful, tender and loving care over the last four years extended to Maxine and their family. In addition to her husband of 64 years, Jim, she leaves their daughter, Lorinda M. 'Lori' Gandolfo (Robert) of Waltham; her grandchildren, Robert Gandolfo, Jr. of Fitchburg, Gina and Michael Gandolfo of Waltham; great-grandchildren Joslyn and Valerie Janson; sister of the late Edwin Hanscom and Edith Damon; her in-laws Clair and John Albers of Westwood; nieces & nephews. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the people whom they love her family will gather privately for services and burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Perhaps you might send a card, telephone her family and offer your words of love and support in these difficult days in the absence of being able to be present. Memorials in her name may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Waltham. www.joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020