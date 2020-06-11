Melva Hale (Downing) Gray, 86, of Harrison, ME (formerly of Waltham, MA, and Park City Davie, FL) passed away on June 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by her three children. Melva was born on December 28, 1933, in Waltham, MA to the late Melvin and Alice Downing (Everett). She grew up in Waltham and graduated from Waltham High School in 1951. Melva married Clarence Gray from Kemptville, Nova Scotia in 1954. The couple worked and raised their family in Waltham, MA. During retirement, the couple summered in Harrison, ME, and wintered in Park City Davie, FL. Melva began her career at the Waltham Savings Bank and after having her children, she was a secretary within the Waltham School Department for many years until her retirement in 1988. Melvas life was enriched by the many close relationships she had with her family, cousins, and friends in Waltham, Maine, and later Florida. She had a genuine interest in others, always inquiring about their lives, and always remembering every detail. Melva is survived by her husband Clarence Gray and their three children: Lorna (David) Holmes, Douglas (Deborah) Gray, and Martha (William) Kopaciewicz. She leaves behind her 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Mary Alyce Handrahan of Framingham, MA, along with nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service in the Harrison, ME area will soon be announced pending review of the COVID-19 assembling restrictions. Melva will be later laid to rest in a family lot at the Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Melvas memory payable to Town of Harrison - Melva Gray.



