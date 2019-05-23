|
|
Michael Doyle, age 72 of Weston, passed away on May 14, 2019. Beloved husband to Grace (Basile) Doyle. Loving father of William Doyle, Kenneth Doyle & his wife Buffy of NH and the late Matthew Doyle. Cherished grandfather to Gavin, Kendall & Danica. Dear brother of William, Mark and John Doyle. Family and friends celebrated Michaels life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Friday from 4-7 PM. All gathered on Saturday for a funeral mass at 9AM in St. Julias Parish, 374 Boston Post Rd, Weston. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: MAFFI Memorial Fund, PO Box 28, Peotone, IL 60468 or , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 23 to May 30, 2019