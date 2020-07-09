1/1
Michael J. DeProfio
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Michael J. DeProfio, of Bluffton, South Carolina, formerly of Waltham, died at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was 71. Mike was born on September 21, 1948, a son of Phyllis (Murphy) DeProfio of Waltham and the late Peter J. DeProfio. He was raised and educated in Waltham and was a graduate of Waltham High School and Bentley College. He had worked as an accountant and lived in Waltham, Newton, Westborough and Ashland before moving to Bluffton two years ago. Prior to moving Mike was a member of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish in Waltham. He adapted quickly to his new home in Bluffton and made new friendships during his weekly cribbage games at Hilton Head's senior center. He also indulged his passion for golf at every opportunity. Mike leaves his wife, Joanne (O'Reilly) DeProfio; his children, Peter J. DeProfio of Mendon and Christine M. Arthur (Sam) of Hopedale; his mother, Phyllis (Murphy) DeProfio of Waltham; his grandchildren, Deven and Cedric Arthur and Andrew Gabbard; his great-granddaughter, Scarlett Gabbard; his siblings, Steven DeProfio (Marie) of Waltham, Susan Fisher (Dale) of Gardner, and Sally Chairolanza (Paul) of Mansfield, and many nieces, nephews and their families. Calling hours for Mike will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, July 2nd from 4 to 7 p.m. [Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 7 p.m.] His Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, July 10th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 4, 2020
Joanne , so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bob and Doreen Bevington
Friend
July 4, 2020
Joanne and the entire DeProfio family my sincere condolences on Mike's passing. In the over 50 years of our friendship did I ever hear him complain of the hand he was handed, had to be one of the strongest men I've known. Although life puts gaps in relationships we were still in contact and had made plans to meet this coming March. He was a true friend and will be missed. RIP My Friend
Paul Bergeron
Family
July 3, 2020
Joanne and Family,
We were so saddened to hear about Mike, He will be missed.
He was fun loving and both my husband and I were always happy to see him at family gatherings. Our sympathy goes out to all the family at this sad time.

Sincerely,
The Kelley's
Loraine Kelley
Family Friend
July 2, 2020
Joanne and Family I was so sorry to hear of Michael passing....so sad....you two were great together. May all ur memories stay in ur heart forever and he will always be with you.......❤
God Bless,
Bob and Mary ann
Bob & Mary ann McGovern
Classmate
July 1, 2020
To my dear brother, Mike. You will be missed by so many people. Give Dad, and Jeff a kiss from me. Love you always. XO
Sue Fisher
Brother
July 1, 2020
Oh, my dear cousin, I have a lifetime of "Mikey" memories: growing up with our cousins always around; you teaching me to dive at the MDC pool; skiing; Saturday night dinners with Chas, you and Joanne; golf; winter vacations in Florida and Bluffton. It has been a blast and I will miss you. Until we meet again, hit 'em straight and keep your head still!
Love,
Judy
Judy O'Neil
July 1, 2020
Dear Mike,

As much as we always enjoyed your company and your great sense of humor, we admire you even more. You lived your life and faced all its adversity with a determined spirit and attitude. You leave us with the memory of your contagious smile!

Our heartfelt sympathy and love to Joanne, Phyllis, our cousins and all of Mike's family and friends. Judy and John
Judy and John Rando
Family
July 1, 2020
Mike, your smile, love of life and sometimes bad jokes will be missed. Thank you for the best gift ever, your children. Rest easy my friend.
Maureen Salazar
July 1, 2020
NOW THAT YOU ARE IN THE GLORY OF THE LORD, I KNOW THAT YOU ARE VERY PEACEFUL, BECAUSE HERE ON EARTH YOU ALWAYS DID GOOD AND YOU STRIVED TO BE HAPPY EVERYDAY OF YOUR LIFE. WELCOME TO THE GOLFCOURSE IN THE SKY. MIKE REST IN PEACE, YOU WILL BE DEARLY MISSED.
YOUR FRIEND
SANDY
SANDRA MORAN
Friend
July 1, 2020
Mike you are now in eternal peace. God has blessed you.
RIP
Joanne DeProfio
Family
June 30, 2020
He'll truly be missed. I enjoyed spirited conversations with Michael and our golf games.
Edmund Kelly
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved