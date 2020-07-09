Joanne and the entire DeProfio family my sincere condolences on Mike's passing. In the over 50 years of our friendship did I ever hear him complain of the hand he was handed, had to be one of the strongest men I've known. Although life puts gaps in relationships we were still in contact and had made plans to meet this coming March. He was a true friend and will be missed. RIP My Friend

Paul Bergeron

