Mr. Michael J. DeProfio, of Bluffton, South Carolina, formerly of Waltham, died at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was 71. Mike was born on September 21, 1948, a son of Phyllis (Murphy) DeProfio of Waltham and the late Peter J. DeProfio. He was raised and educated in Waltham and was a graduate of Waltham High School and Bentley College. He had worked as an accountant and lived in Waltham, Newton, Westborough and Ashland before moving to Bluffton two years ago. Prior to moving Mike was a member of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish in Waltham. He adapted quickly to his new home in Bluffton and made new friendships during his weekly cribbage games at Hilton Head's senior center. He also indulged his passion for golf at every opportunity. Mike leaves his wife, Joanne (O'Reilly) DeProfio; his children, Peter J. DeProfio of Mendon and Christine M. Arthur (Sam) of Hopedale; his mother, Phyllis (Murphy) DeProfio of Waltham; his grandchildren, Deven and Cedric Arthur and Andrew Gabbard; his great-granddaughter, Scarlett Gabbard; his siblings, Steven DeProfio (Marie) of Waltham, Susan Fisher (Dale) of Gardner, and Sally Chairolanza (Paul) of Mansfield, and many nieces, nephews and their families. Calling hours for Mike will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, July 2nd from 4 to 7 p.m. [Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 7 p.m.] His Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, July 10th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com