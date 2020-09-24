1/
Michael J. DiNapoli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. DiNapoli Of Waltham, passed away peacefully Friday September 18th, 2020 at the Meadow Green Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Waltham at the age of 88. Born on September 3, 1932 in Boston; son of the late Michael DiNapoli and Filomena (Mosca) DiNapoli. Michael was raised and resided most of his life in Waltham. A graduate of Waltham Vocational High School with the Class of 1950, Michael worked in Real Estate before working as a Precision Mechanical Inspector for Polaroid in Waltham until 1995. Michael served honorably and proudly with the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a past member of the John M. Sullivan Post #10334 in Waltham. And Volunteered with Meals on Wheels Waltham. For years he was active with the cub scouts organization. In his spare time he liked to travel and he enjoyed all types of exercise, going to the YMCA to swim, and playing tennis. He was a hardworking and dedicated family man. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Ellen (Miller) DiNapoli; his devoted & loving children Michael J. DiNapoli of Waltham; Debbie DiNapoli and her husband Steve Nelson of Norwood; and Lori DiNapoli and her late husband Greg Agonis of Norwood; her 4 cherished grandchildren Stephen Nelson, Ryan Nelson, Austin Ruth and Zachary Agonis; and his dear brother Robert P. DiNapoli and his wife Mary Ann. In addition he is survived by his dog "Angel". Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and in our community; family will gather to celebrate Michael's life and remember the loved he shared with those he touched in a private Funeral Service at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels in Waltham. Burial will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved