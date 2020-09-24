Michael J. DiNapoli Of Waltham, passed away peacefully Friday September 18th, 2020 at the Meadow Green Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Waltham at the age of 88. Born on September 3, 1932 in Boston; son of the late Michael DiNapoli and Filomena (Mosca) DiNapoli. Michael was raised and resided most of his life in Waltham. A graduate of Waltham Vocational High School with the Class of 1950, Michael worked in Real Estate before working as a Precision Mechanical Inspector for Polaroid in Waltham until 1995. Michael served honorably and proudly with the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a past member of the John M. Sullivan Post #10334 in Waltham. And Volunteered with Meals on Wheels Waltham. For years he was active with the cub scouts organization. In his spare time he liked to travel and he enjoyed all types of exercise, going to the YMCA to swim, and playing tennis. He was a hardworking and dedicated family man. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Ellen (Miller) DiNapoli; his devoted & loving children Michael J. DiNapoli of Waltham; Debbie DiNapoli and her husband Steve Nelson of Norwood; and Lori DiNapoli and her late husband Greg Agonis of Norwood; her 4 cherished grandchildren Stephen Nelson, Ryan Nelson, Austin Ruth and Zachary Agonis; and his dear brother Robert P. DiNapoli and his wife Mary Ann. In addition he is survived by his dog "Angel". Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and in our community; family will gather to celebrate Michael's life and remember the loved he shared with those he touched in a private Funeral Service at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels in Waltham. Burial will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice
.