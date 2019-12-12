Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mount Feake Cemetery
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle A. Grimes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle A. Grimes Obituary
Michelle A. Grimes, of Waltham, died at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was 53. Michelle was born in Waltham on August 5, 1966, a daughter of Richard H. and Nancy R. (O'Hara) Grimes. During high school she worked for Grover Cronin's on Moody Street and graduated from Waltham High School in 1984. After graduating she went to work as a customer service representative at the Stop & Shop Company where she was a valued employee for more than thirty years. She was known for her dependability and loved by her loyal customers for the care and patience she showed to everybody she served. When she wasn't at work, Michelle loved to bowl and, in her downtime, she enjoyed crocheting beautiful knit pieces for her friends and family. Along with her mother and father, she leaves her brother, Christopher S. Grimes of Waltham. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham at on Monday, December 9th. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -