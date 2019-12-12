|
Michelle A. Grimes, of Waltham, died at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was 53. Michelle was born in Waltham on August 5, 1966, a daughter of Richard H. and Nancy R. (O'Hara) Grimes. During high school she worked for Grover Cronin's on Moody Street and graduated from Waltham High School in 1984. After graduating she went to work as a customer service representative at the Stop & Shop Company where she was a valued employee for more than thirty years. She was known for her dependability and loved by her loyal customers for the care and patience she showed to everybody she served. When she wasn't at work, Michelle loved to bowl and, in her downtime, she enjoyed crocheting beautiful knit pieces for her friends and family. Along with her mother and father, she leaves her brother, Christopher S. Grimes of Waltham. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham at on Monday, December 9th. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019