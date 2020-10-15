Mike Quinn. Family was everything to Mike Quinn. His heart was full when family and friends were gathered at his and his wife Karen's home for something good to eat, and the company and love of family with all its blessings. His home in Harvard was the preferred gathering spot and many at the table enjoyed his feasts. Always a constant, his signature farewell "Be safe and wear your seatbelt" were predictable words as he said goodbye each time. Mike started his fire career as a Private on the Sudbury Fire Department and later transferred to his native Waltham Fire Department on June 4, 1978. He was appointed Lieutenant on June 15, 1986, Captain on May 27, 2001, Deputy Chief on December 22, 2002 and also served as Acting Chief of the Waltham Fire Department from September 30, 2011 to March 13, 2012. Having worked in all six Waltham stations he leaves a lasting legacy through his thousands of interactions with the citizens of the Waltham. He enjoyed the camaraderie and brotherhood only a career firefighter can know. Mike retired on April 30, 2014 as a Deputy Chief and member of the Waltham Fire IAFF Local 866. Mike was born April 21, 1949 in Waltham, the oldest of two sons born to the late Joseph and Barbara (Robinson) Quinn. A graduate of Waltham Vocational High School with the class of 1968, he was a standout athlete and attended Idaho State College on a football scholarship and was subsequently inducted into the Waltham Hall of Fame for football. Mike was active in and also the president of the Waltham Football Gridiron Club during the seven year stretch his three sons played high school football. Here he made lifelong friends and was a role model to many. A hard-working blue-collar kind of guy, Mike knew how to dress to the nines but was equally comfortable in a casual mechanic's uniform. He tinkered and worked with engines and cars for over twenty years as owner/ operator of Arts Tune- Up Co. on Calvary Street, Waltham. An avid NASCAR enthusiast Mike traveled to many races and was a member of the Push Rod Club in Hudson. Sadly, Mike died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Nashoba Valley Medical Center after being stricken ill at home. He was 71. In addition to his wife, Karen L. (Quagliozzi) Quinn, he leaves his children, Michael J. Quinn, Jr. (Tricia) of Marlborough, Matthew J. Quinn (Melissa) of Canton and Timothy H. Quinn (Christine) of Attleborough; his step-children, Ryan M. Quirk of Vientiane, Laos and Emily J. Quirk (Patrick Corcoran) of Merrimack, New Hampshire; his brother, Mark Quinn of Newburyport; his grandchildren, Kelsey, Claire, Morgan, Calvin, Connor, Chloe, Colin, Caitlin and Finn; his great-grandchild, Boston; Frank Louro of Fitchburg, whom he considered a son; his father-in-law, Joseph Quagliozzi and his brother-in-law, Steven Quagliozzi (Kristin) of Plainville and several nieces and nephews. Mike was also predeceased by his former wife, Jane E. DePass. His Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, October 13th, in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to Waltham Gridiron Foundation, 59 Rosewood Drive, Waltham, MA 02452. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
