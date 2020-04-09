Home

Nancy (Tobin) Crocker Of Waltham, has passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening March 25th, 2020 in Pine Knoll Nursing Home in Lexington at the age of 84. Born on March 17, 1936; daughter of the late Walter Tobin and Marie (Priest) Tobin, Nancy was a resident of Waltham for most of her life. Nancy had been employed with the City of Waltham as a School Crossing Guard for many years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband the late Albert Crocker. Nancy is survived by her devoted & loving children; Cynthia "Cindy" L. Chane and her husband Paul L. Chane of Waltham; and Charles "Craig" Carson and his late wife Eleanor (Martin) of Waltham; her dear brothers James Tobin and Walter "Sonny" Tobin, Jr.; and sister-in-law Maureen Tobin and also the late Patricia Tobin. She is also survived by her cherished nieces and nephews. A Graveside Funeral Service in celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street in NEWTON on Monday March 30th at 12:00 p.m. Those who wish may make donations in Nancys memory to the Pine Knoll Nursing Centers Patients Activity Fund, 30 Watertown Street, Lexington, MA 02421. The Brasco and Sons Memorial of Waltham is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020
