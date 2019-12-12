|
Napoleon "Nap" LeLievre, 84 of Framingham passed away Sunday Dec. 1. He was the devoted husband of the late Brenda Rugg) LeLievre who died in 2004. Nap worked as a salesman for Tayters Co. of Waltham for many years before retiring in 1984. An avid golfer, he later worked as a starter at Pine Brook Country Club, Framingham Country Club and most recently at Nehoiden Country Club at Wellesley College. His passion was being a referee for high school and college basketball leagues. Nap served for over 50 years with the I. A.A.B.O as a rules interpreter and educator, proudly receiving a lifetime achievement award from the organization in 2001. Mr. LeLievre served his country honorably in the Army from 1955-1957. He is survived by his six children; Margaret West of Framingham; Kathryn LeLievre and her husband David Alcott of Allston; Karen Magri and her husband Steven of Ashland; Kristin Fonseca and her husband Joseph of Holliston; Julie Siciliano and her husband Bud of Ipswich; and Michael LeLievre of Framingham; thirteen grandchildren; Alyssa and Amanda Magri, Derek, Samantha, and Dylan Fonseca, Ricky and Jarryd Gill, Montgomery and Gibson Alcott, Carter, Grant, Savannah, and Colette Lelievre, brother, Alphonse "Skee" LeLievre of Waltham, and his sister, Mary Mazzarini of Waltham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday Dec. 6th at 10:00am in St. Matthew's Parish, 26 Highland St., Southboro, MA. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Palliative Care Center c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect St. Milford, MA 01757. mataresefuneral.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019