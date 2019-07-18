|
Natala Capizzi of Waltham passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Maristhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waltham. She was 90. Born April 22, 1929 in, Messina, Italy to the late Sebastiana and Salvatore Marzullo; she bravely moved to Waltham on April 30, 1956 with her children Josephine age 6, and Carmelo age 3. Left behind were all her relatives, her parents, two brothers, her sister and many nieces and nephews. Natala was a devoted mother and wife and she deserves the title of Queen of Domesticity. She was an extraordinary cook who had no recipes. Anything she prepared was delicious, soup, lasagna, vegetables, and meats. Ladies fought to buy her cookies and cakes at bake sales. Many friends came to visit my mother without invitation. They knew they could get a fine biscotti, perfectly brewed coffee, or a piece of the BEST lasagna in the world all served with love. She knitted and crochet perfect blankets and Chanel style jacket sweaters with pockets. In addition, she was a seamstress that created patterns for dresses that she made for herself and her daughter. As the children got older, and her English improved, Natala entered the workforce. She worked at the Waltham Paper Bag Company, the Puritan Dress Company, Baldwin Lime Hamilton, and Raytheon. At Raytheon, Natala was a highly skilled assembler of tiny electronics. She was the beloved wife of 65 years of the late Antonio Capizzi, and sister of the late Phillipo and Marry Marzullo Natala is survived by her loving children Josephine Capizzi Gluckman of West Bloomfield, MI and Carmelo Capizzi of Waltham, her brother Giuseppe Marzullo of Italy, her sister-in-law Rossina Marzullo of Italy, her cherished grandchildren Michael Gluckman of Dallas, TX, and David Gluckman and his wife Beth Nichols of Plymouth, MI, and her great grandchildren Pearl and Oscar. She is also survived by 4 nieces and 4 nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral services from the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., Waltham, Saturday at 9 am with a Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Natalas life at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River St., Waltham, at 10 am. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 3-7 pm. Parking attendants will be on duty.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 18 to July 25, 2019