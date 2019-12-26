|
|
Mr. Norman R. Bryden, of Waltham, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford following a period of declining health. He was 83. Norman was born in Waltham, a son of the late Clarence and Mary Pauline (Pike) Bryden, and had been a lifelong resident. After his father's death at a young age Pauline later married Floyd Wyman who helped to raise Norman and his siblings. After high school he joined the United States Navy during the Korean War. He served aboard the USS Bennington, CVA-20, an Essex-class aircraft carrier. During his time aboard ship the Bennington suffered a catastrophic explosion in May, 1954 resulting in the deaths of 103 crewmen and more than 200 injuries. The incident became the impetus for the Navy changing their aircraft catapult systems from hydraulics to steam, a method still used today. When he got out of the service Norman went to work in the trades before beginning a forty year career in 1961 as a machinist for the W.H. Nichols Company in Waltham, which later became part of Parker-Hannifin. He and his family enjoyed yearly excursions to the White Mountains in New Hampshire or to Bar Harbor in Maine. Trips to Storyland and to Santa's Village created great memories for generations of the family. He leaves his wife of fifty years, Catherine J. (Maloney) Bryden; his children, Christine M. Nickoloff (David) of Leominster and Cynthia L. Parker (Steven) of Woburn; his grandchildren, Rylan and Mason Nickoloff and Abigail and Christian Parker; his great-grandson, Carter Sousa; his sister, Claire Champlain of Oceanside, California and many nieces and nephews. Norman was also a brother of the late Donald Bryden and Shirley Casella. A Funeral Service was held on Monday, December 23rd, in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, Geriatric Psychiatric Unit-Building 62B, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730 or online at www. volunteer.va.gov/apps/ VolunteerNow To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020