Mr. Norman S. Collett, of Waltham, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Miriam Boyd Parlin Residence in Wayland. He was 88. Norman was born in Waltham on July 31, 1930, a son of the late William and Eva (Connelly) Collett. He graduated from St. Marys High School in 1948 and then joined the United States Coast Guard where he became the youngest 2nd Class Petty Officer on the Coast Guard Cutter Duane. In 1956 he graduated from Boston College and while working towards his masters degree he taught at the University of New Hampshire. He also earned his masters degree from B.C. He worked for several technology, computer and defense companies before going to work at Digital Equipment Company where he was a technical writer and a member of the Digital Engineering Committee with company founder Ken Olsen. Norman was an avid book collector and also had a passion for hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and walking at Walden Pond in Concord. His wife Ruth (Bezanson) Collett died in 2006. Norman is survived by many nieces, nephews and their families and his beloved Barbara Burgess, companion of fourteen years, and her dear family. He was the brother of the late William, Paul and Floyd Peter Collett, May Pieronni, Ruth Little and Irene Christophel. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 23rd in The Joyce Funeral Home, Waltham. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090 www.smiletrain.org To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 25 to Aug. 1, 2019
