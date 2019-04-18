|
|
Mr. Omer J. LeBlanc, of Waltham, died on Saturday April 6, 2019 in Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He was 67. Omer was born in Cocagne, New Brunswick on October 27, 1951, a son of the late Edmond and Aldea LeBlanc. He moved to Waltham as a teenager and graduated from Waltham High School in 1970. Until his retirement he worked as a quality control supervisor at Data Instruments in Acton. Omer was a man of many talents . . . not the least of which was how to fix pretty much anything . . . he had all the tools and knew how to use them. He was also the kind of a guy raised to straighten a bent nail; barely anything went to waste around his house or yard. Although afflicted with polio he never let it hold him back . . . climbing a thirty foot ladder to re-shingle a roof was child's play. He could best be described as strong, independent, loyal and resourceful. Omer was active in many groups such as the Appalachian Mountain Club, Top of the Hill Gang and Habitat for Humanity Blitz Home Builders. 'The Camp' in Grand Lake Stream, Maine was the place where Omer found great peace, light, joy and refreshment. His handy chainsaw allowed the place to be heated and the stove kept warm . . . if you didn't find him in the woodshed, he was out back working on his truck or fishing in his grand laker canoe. Sunday breakfasts at home and at the camp were memorable, plentiful and always fun. He is survived by his daughters, Jennie LeBlanc and Laura LeBlanc (Beth Goddard), all of Waltham; his step daughter, Kristin Sheard (Kevin) of Shrewsbury; his grandchildren, Cole Companero and Brendon and Brody Sheard; his longtime companion, Christine Baron of Chelmsford; his brothers, Harvey Boudreau of Ontario, Leonard LeBlanc of New Brunswick, Aldei LeBlanc of Southbridge, and Coral LeBlanc of Pepperell; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Omer was also a brother of the late Jeannita Robinson and Guy Boudreau. Family and friends will honor and remember Omer's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, April 24th from 4 to 8 p.m. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019