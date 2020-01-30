|
Patricia A. (Nichols) Heath Of Uxbridge, formerly of Waltham passed away peacefully Jan. 26, 2020 at the age of 82. Born on December 7, 1937 in Holliston; daughter of the late Ernest and Gladys (Newton) Nichols, Patricia resided in Burlington for several years and Waltham for over 27 years before moving to Uxbridge in 2006. Patricia was employed at BayBank until her retirement in 1985. I her early years she worked at Fanny Farmer Candy and Carling Brewery. She loved to travel especially on cruises; and she enjoyed shopping, gardening and entertaining. Beloved wife of the late Robert R . Heath; dear sister of the late Arthur, Madeline and Ernest, and former wife of the late James Glynn. Patricia is survived by her devoted and loving daughter Mary Katherine Mansfield and her husband who Patricia treated as a son Edward Mansfield of Northbridge; her cherished niece Judy; dear friends Pam and Bob; and her grand dog Tilly. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Patricias Life in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM on Friday Jan. 31st. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7 pm.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020