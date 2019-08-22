|
Mrs. Patricia A. 'Tricia' (DePass) Tolan, of Waltham, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Maine Medical Center, Portland. She was 65 years old. Tricia was born in Waltham on December 15, 1953, one of eleven children born to the late John and Eleanor 'Susie' (Hughes) DePass. She graduated from Waltham High School in 1971 and had been a lifelong resident of the city. For over thirty years she had worked as a teller and loan officer at the former BayBank which later became Bank of America in Lincoln. On September 15, 1973 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert J. Tolan, Jr. in Our Lady's Church in Waltham. Tricia was kind and caring, always there for anyone in her family that needed anything. Life, love, faith, family and friends were Tricia's focus throughout her life. Christmas was her favorite holiday; she got to decorate galore and spoil her kids and the grandkids. Her happy place was the family home on Long Lake in Naples, Maine that was always a source of peace and serenity. The addition of the grandchildren to the family helped to make her life complete and she was looking forward with joy in her heart to the addition of her fourth grandchild due in December. She is survived by her beloved husband of forty-seven years, Robert J. Tolan, Jr.; her children, Robert J. 'R.J.' Tolan III (Kayli) of Beverly and Rachel J. Tolan (Daniel Hinkel) of Beverly; her grandchildren, River, Nellie, Weston and one on the way; her siblings, David DePass, Paul DePass, Thomas DePass, Daniel DePass, Mark DePass and Anne Marie DePass and many nieces, nephews and their families. Tricia was also a sister of the late Jack DePass, Mary Tibbetts, Joseph DePass and Jane DePass. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, August 19th, in Saint Jude's Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019