Mr. Patrick J. Connaughton, of Waltham, died at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was 94. Patrick was born in Galway, Ireland on January 25, 1925, a son of the late Richard and Mary (Crowe) Connaughton. He immigrated to the United States in 1951, settling in Waltham where he became a lifelong resident. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the Royal Air Force until 1947. He worked for more than twenty years for the Waltham Bag and Paper Company and for eighteen years at the Perkins School in Watertown. The husband of the late Rita A. (Davock) Connaughton, he leaves his children, Maureen T. Coy of Waltham, Kevin M. Connaughton of Lowell, Richard P. Connaughton of Bolton and John J. Connaughton of Pembroke; his grandchildren, Sean, Sara, Ian, Kristen and Marqui and many nieces, nephews and their families. Patrick was also the father of the late Kathy A. Connaughton and brother of the late Bernard Connaughton and Mary Connaughton. Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Seasons Hospice, 1 Edgewater Drive, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019