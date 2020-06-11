Paul E. Devoe of Woburn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 12th, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 56. Born on August 4, 1963 in Boston; son of the late James M. Devoe and his wife Barbara (Massie) Devoe. He was raised and lived in Waltham for many years before moving to Woburn. Paul graduated from Waltham High School and was a graduate of Bentley University. He has been employed as a Senior Business Developer of the RTN Credit Union for nineteen years. Paul lived life to the fullest; his greatest enjoyment in life came when he was surrounded by friends and family. Paul was also an avid Boston sports fan and dedicated employee of RTN. He is survived by his son Anthony of Calgary, Canada and his devoted and loving siblings and in-laws, Marcia Delaney and her predeceased husband Michael of Sandwich, Christine and Charles Tufts of Harwich, Michael Devoe and his wife Jeanette of Bourne, predeceased by his brother James and his wife Joyce of Hudson, Steven and his wife Lynn of Tewksbury as well as his many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and beloved cat Manny. After being diagnosed with cancer in October, Paul was able to spend cherished moments with his family which included a trip to South Bend, Indiana to watch Notre Dame play Boston College, as well as a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the Celtics take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden where he was able take some baskets on the court after the game. The family gathered to share their love and support for one another during a Private Funeral Service in celebration of Pauls life followed by his burial at Mt. Feake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Jimmy Fund/Dana Faber Cancer Institute at www.jimmyfund.org. The Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home of Waltham assisted Pauls family with arrangements.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.