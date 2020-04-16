|
|
Paul Francis OBrien Jr, 59 of Newton went home to God on Tuesday 3/31/20 following a long illness. Paul showed steadfast courage and extreme perseverance throughout his fight. Paul was the beloved son of Carol Sawyer of Waltham, MA and stepson of David Sawyer of Waltham, MA. He was predeceased by his father Paul F. OBrien, most recently of Conway, SC. A lifelong bachelor, he was predeceased, by a younger sister, Erin OBrien. He is survived by sisters Susan Benes of West Newton MA, Laura Gleim of North Grosvenordale CT, Colleen Hebert of Lawrence MA, and brother Terrence OBrien of Nashua NH. Paul was the cherished uncle to many adoring nieces Cassandra, Valerie, Brittany, Ashley, Amber, Courtney, Caitlyn and Haley; to nephews Ricky, Chip, Ray, Shane, Colin and Paul and grandnieces, grandnephews. He is also survived by his stepmother Kathy OBrien of Conway S.C, cousins, aunts and his Godson Paul C. OBrien and many friends from every walk of life. Paul will be sorely missed by his beloved cat Culinary. Paul will be fondly remembered by many for his infectious voice, hearty laughs, strong handshakes, kind words and his empathy and his true caring for others. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, especially Harley Davidsons. Paul was an avid fan of all Boston based sports teams, loved animals and loved to talk sports and to hear about anything anyone had on their mind. Paul was an exceptional chef. He started in the industry by washing dishes at the age of 13 at the former Boston Fish House. Through hard work and dedication to his craft, he had rose to the level of Sous Chef and managing the finest country clubs. The family wishes to convey their gratitude to Wellesley Dialysis Center for their compassionate care during Pauls prolonged illness. Paul is free of pain now and has joined Gods kingdom of eternal life. He is seated along with the many of who have gone before him and will be forever in our hearts. So long Paul and we thank you for filling our lives with such fond memories. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Pauls life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Pauls name to the MA COVID-19 Relief Fund c/o Foundation for Business Equity 265 Franklin St, BOX 304, Boston MA 02110, https://www.macovid19relief fund.org/ would be appreciated. Please share a memory or note of condolence with Pauls family at www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020