Mr. Paul M. Feeley, of Shirley and Newton, died unexpectedly at his home on May 18, 2020. He was 58 years old. Paul was born on June 30, 1961 to the late John R., Jr. and Catherine a (Moran) Feeley. He was raised in Newton and was a 1979 graduate of Newton North high School. Paul worked at the family business, Abbott Windows and Gutter Cleaning for many years. Prior to that he was employed at Jet Spray in Norwood. In addition to his parents, Paul is reunited with his brother, the late John R. Feeley, III. Paul leaves his wife Michelle A. (Allen) Feeley; his sister Catherine Bannon and her husband Thomas, of West Newton; nephew Thomas Bannon and his wife Amanda, nephew Brian Bannon and his fianc Michaela Kilcullen, as well as an aunt and uncle and many cousins and friends. He was the son-in-law of William and Irene Allen of Florida. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral was held with Pauls immediate family at the Joyce Funeral Home on May 26th, 2020. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Others may view a slideshow documenting some of the happy times in Pauls life and the funeral service itself on the Joyce Funeral Home website. A memory and guest book is also available for signatures or comments.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store