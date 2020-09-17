Mrs. Paula A. (Doherty) Callahan, of Waltham, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was 76 years old. Paula was born in Weymouth on January 23, 1944 to the late Paul and June (Scheible) Doherty. Raised in Allston, she was a graduate of Brighton High School and had lived in Waltham for the past forty- five years. She had worked as an executive secretary for the Polaroid Corporation in Waltham for more than twenty years before taking a position with the Waltham Fire Department in the Fire Prevention Bureau. She retired 10 years ago. Paula and her husband Larry enjoyed trips to Aruba and to the Cape where they spent many happy days at the beach. Reading and crosswords were also favorite pastimes. In addition to her beloved husband, Lawrence, she leaves her children, Laurie C. Callahan of Burlington, Karen M. Finelli (Thomas) of Newton, and Lawrence P. Callahan (Karen) of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; her grandchildren, Laurie Finelli (Nicholas Bronski), Kendyl Finelli, and Kellie, Ryan, Lindsey, and Travis Callahan; her sisters, Linda Frazier (William) and Gail Treddin, all of Waltham and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham on Friday, September 11th. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Opportunities for Inclusion, 56 Chestnut Street, Waltham, MA 02453. https://www. oppsforinclusion.org/