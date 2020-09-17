In most of my wonderful memories, Paula and Larry are with us. It is hard to think of a celebration or holiday we didn’t share, Christmas’s, birthdays, weddings, Holidays, vacations, and of course Friday night get togethers. We had so much fun. We laughed so hard sometimes it hurt. Paula will always be with me in my heart. I loved her and will miss her so terribly. My prayers are with you.

Catherine Kelly

Friend