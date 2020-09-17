1/1
Paula A. Callahan
1944 - 2020
Mrs. Paula A. (Doherty) Callahan, of Waltham, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was 76 years old. Paula was born in Weymouth on January 23, 1944 to the late Paul and June (Scheible) Doherty. Raised in Allston, she was a graduate of Brighton High School and had lived in Waltham for the past forty- five years. She had worked as an executive secretary for the Polaroid Corporation in Waltham for more than twenty years before taking a position with the Waltham Fire Department in the Fire Prevention Bureau. She retired 10 years ago. Paula and her husband Larry enjoyed trips to Aruba and to the Cape where they spent many happy days at the beach. Reading and crosswords were also favorite pastimes. In addition to her beloved husband, Lawrence, she leaves her children, Laurie C. Callahan of Burlington, Karen M. Finelli (Thomas) of Newton, and Lawrence P. Callahan (Karen) of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; her grandchildren, Laurie Finelli (Nicholas Bronski), Kendyl Finelli, and Kellie, Ryan, Lindsey, and Travis Callahan; her sisters, Linda Frazier (William) and Gail Treddin, all of Waltham and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham on Friday, September 11th. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Opportunities for Inclusion, 56 Chestnut Street, Waltham, MA 02453. https://www. oppsforinclusion.org/

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
September 14, 2020
Bless you, Paula....a wonderful, funny lady!
Thanks for the rides home from HANNA FORDS!
and thanks for being such a Sweetheart!!
Gonna miss yah!
Love,
Wally D
Wally Donahue
Friend
September 12, 2020
To uncle Larry and family. Our thoughts are with you all. RIP Paula
Dorothy Aiello
Family
September 9, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Paula our condolences to Larry
William Mary & christine Kelly
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Catherine Kelly
September 8, 2020
In most of my wonderful memories, Paula and Larry are with us. It is hard to think of a celebration or holiday we didn’t share, Christmas’s, birthdays, weddings, Holidays, vacations, and of course Friday night get togethers. We had so much fun. We laughed so hard sometimes it hurt. Paula will always be with me in my heart. I loved her and will miss her so terribly. My prayers are with you.
Catherine Kelly
Friend
September 8, 2020
Our sympathy and condolences as we learned of Paula's passing. We have so many wonderful memories of her and Larry's visit with Laurie and all of us. May the sadness you feel today be replaced with the beautiful memories that you have.

With warm thoughts,
All of us at the TILL Billerica Day Hab
Lynne Dignan
Friend
September 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.My heartfelt sympathy and condolences goes out to the families and friends during this very difficult time of grief and pain. I hope that the wonderful promise of the apostle Paul words found in 1 Thessalonians 4:14.can bring the families some comfort.Knowing that there is a future for the one we have lost in death can be so reassuring.
-GHP/Lynn
GHP
September 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.May the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences goes out to the families during this difficult time of deep sorrow and pain.
-GP/LM
GP
September 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Paula will be missed. She was a wonderful person. May she RIP. ❤
Barbara McAuliffe
Friend
September 7, 2020
Larry Karen & Larry & Family
I am so Heart Broken. Paula was a wonderful gal with an unforgetable smile.
I will never forget all the good fun times we had. We will always cherish those memories. She will be surely missed. May the good Lord take her in his arms in Heaven. God Bless you all

Love,
Frankie,Cindy and Ryan
Frank Callahan Jr
Family
