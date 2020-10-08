Paula Jean Parrella, age 62, died peacefully in the arms of her husband on September 28, 2020 at home in Palm Coast, Florida after a courageous battle with Parkinsons. Paula was born on April 7, 1958 in Waltham, Massachusetts to her parents, Frank and Theresa Vitale. She graduated from Waltham High School, Class of 1976. She had a long career with Flagler Schools in Florida. Paula was happily married to Alan Parrella who was her partner in life for almost 39 years at the time of her death. Paula is survived by her husband Alan Parrella of Florida (formerly Waltham, Ma), two daughters, April Parrella of Waltham and Tanya Parrella of Palm Coast, Florida, her Father Frank V Vitale (and predeceased) Wife Theresa Vitale of Waltham and her siblings Frank M Vitale and wife Yolande of Harwich, Ma, Carol Deon and Husband Robert of Middletown Connecticut, Patricia Richard and husband Regis of Billerica, Ma, and Daniel Vitale and wife Stephanie of Chelmsford, Ma, along with several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Not to mention her beloved pet companions Reef, Bailey and Benji. Paula loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband and going to the beach. She touched so many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, October 24th at 11 AM on the beach across from Sallys Ice Cream in Flagler Beach, Florida and continued at the Parrella Family Home, following the ceremony.



