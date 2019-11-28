|
Mrs. Pauline A. "Polly" (Coen) Milmore, of Waltham, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was 62. Polly was born in Brighton on September 3, 1957, the fifth of eight children born to the late Edward A. and Virginia T. (Oates) Coen. Raised in Watertown she was a 1975 graduate of Saint Patrick's High School in Watertown. It was there that she met the love of her life, Steve Milmore, who became her husband on May 3, 1981 at Saint Jude Church in Waltham. After high school Polly attended Framingham State College where she earned her degree in Education in 1979. Shortly thereafter she became a teacher at Saint Patrick's Elementary School in Watertown. After living for a time in Watertown, Steve and Polly moved to Waltham where they became lifelong residents. She was very involved with her children's activities at home and at school and was a longtime supporter of the Waltham High Booster's Club. After her children were grown Polly returned to a job that she loved, teaching children, at the Auburndale Community Nursery School (ACNS) in Newton. Polly will long be remembered as being warm, loving, kind, generous and a mentor to her family. With her always-positive attitude and a smile on her face, she had the ability to make everyone she met feel special. She was a strong woman who could overcome life's biggest challenges, including beating breast cancer in 2009. When she became a grandmother last year, the joy she felt was unsurpassed. Her new role as "Nana" was a highlight of her life. A leukemia diagnosis a year ago renewed her strength and commitment to love, help and support her family with grace, dignity, courage and faith. In addition to her beloved husband, Steve Milmore, she leaves her children, Sarah H. Stadtmiller (Joseph) of Framingham, Matthew S. Milmore (Charlotte) of New York City, Christopher P. Milmore of Jamaica Plain and Michael J. Milmore of Waltham; her granddaughter, Hannah M. Stadtmiller, her sisters and brothers, Edward A. Coen, Jr. of Beverly, Patricia T. Lynch (Harry) of Quincy, Marybeth Oster (David) of Natick, Kevin J. Coen (Donna) of Falmouth, Sheila C. Fleming (Ernest) of Andover, Anne V. Wilkens (Barry) of Lowell and Robert F. Coen (Sue Ann) of Reston, Virginia and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, November 23rd, in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham. Burial was in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. Memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or online at To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019