Mr. Peter A. Ricci, of Waltham, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was 73. Peter was born in Waltham on March 15, 1946, a son of the late John and Lena (Picone) Ricci. Raised in Waltham, he worked for years as a laborer for the Metropolitan District Commission until his retirement. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and was always front and center of the television for the game day kickoff. Football season not only brought the fun and excitement of his favorite pastime, but also the perfect weather for tending to his meticulous yard. Peters love and attention to his lawn and garden brought the beautiful flowers that he and his family would enjoy each year. In addition to football and tending to the yard, he also had a taste for classic country music. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann E. (Horrigan) Ricci; his children, Jeffrey L. Ricci (Noella) of Stow, Alyssa A. Cronin (Trish) of Hopedale, Jill K. Maxwell (Christopher) of Chelmsford and Maria M. McPhee (Stephen) of Marshfield; his brothers, John Ricci and Robert Ricci; his grandchildren, Eva, Stephen, Riley, Chloe, Karlie, Mason, Julia, Haylie, Brooke, Sara, Mya and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was also the brother of the late Paul Ricci. Family and friends will honor and remember Peter's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, September 26th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday morning when his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. For online guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019